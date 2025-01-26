The UConn women’s basketball team continued its Big East dominance with a 72-61 victory over Creighton on Saturday, solidifying its place atop the conference standings. The No. 6 Huskies, now 19-2 overall and 10-0 in Big East play, extended their conference winning streak to 30 games behind a stellar second-half performance from Paige Bueckers and a dominant outing from freshman Sarah Strong.

Strong recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Bueckers added 22 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Despite shooting a season-low 40% from the field, UConn capitalized on Creighton’s mistakes, forcing 18 turnovers and converting them into 17 points. The Huskies used a decisive 15-2 run in the second quarter to take a 33-19 halftime lead, effectively controlling the game from there.

The matchup, held at Creighton’s 18,000-seat CHI Health Center, drew a record-setting crowd of 11,141 fans. The atmosphere impressed Bueckers, who noted the unique blend of support for both UConn women's basketball and the home team.

“It’s awesome just to see the support,” Bueckers said, as reported by Christine Butterfield of the New Haven Register. “We come out to the Midwest quite a bit through the conference, but just to have that support travel, and sometimes it feels like a home game in some arenas at some locations. I thought it was a good mix of both tonight, but just to see that support travel, it’s awesome.”

The Bluejays, who dropped to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the conference, started strong, disrupting UConn’s offense early. However, turnovers proved costly, with 12 committed in the first half alone. Morgan Maly and Molly Mogensen each contributed 14 points for Creighton, but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome the Huskies’ balanced attack.

“It was a good environment,” Bueckers said. “They had a great crowd, obviously … To have a great crowd, a great show out, it’s awesome.”

The next challenge for UConn women's basketball will be against DePaul on Wednesday, while Creighton looks to bounce back at Georgetown the same night.