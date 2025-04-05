It's not often that a freshman can dominate like Sarah Strong has. In the case of UConn women's basketball though, they have had plenty of dominant freshmen.

For instance, Strong joined Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart in UConn women's basketball history. She became one of three players all-time to score 20+ points in a Final Four game.

With players like Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier, and even Paige Bueckers being dominant forces in the program, Strong has flexed the muscles this season.

However, it wasn't that way beforehand. When she was in high school, and even with the USA Basketball U18 team, it was a different strength. Before Sunday's game, Strong detailed her role change once she arrived on campus.

"I don't think I was like this in high school," Strong said. "I feel like I showed a lot more emotion."

“I don't think I was like this in high school,” Strong said via SNY on X (formerly Twitter). “I feel like I showed a lot more emotion.”

Luckily, it sounds like the Geno Auriemma effect is taking place. He is one of the toughest, yet most successful and loving coaches in the country. He is tough on his players because of their potential.

It sounds like Strong was no exception. As a freshman, she averaged 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks. She is truly as versatile as it gets, and has been the X-factor that the Huskies needed this season.

Sarah Strong has been key for UConn women's basketball

It's not often that a freshman has this type of impact and contributes to winning. However, this is where Strong comes in. She is the ultimate connector between the young players and the veterans.

Players like Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have been around the program for quite some time. Luckily for them, Strong has this joy and tenacity to prove herself.

It's made her teammates match her work ethic, and in turn, it makes UConn women's basketball better for it. After she posted 22 points, she turned into the dominant player the Husky nation was hoping would come alive.

It's safe to say that dream turned into a reality. Still, UConn women's basketball will be in the national championship game on Sunday.

It is a rematch of the 2022 game, where South Carolina hoisted up the national title. It would be a great sendoff for Bueckers. However, for Strong and Fudd, they will both be returning to Stoors next season.

Winning it all could elevate the program even more than it has. Furthermore, it shows future recruits that UConn is the place to go to be a pro, and win.