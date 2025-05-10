The UConn Huskies are the reigning champions in women's college basketball. Geno Auriemma won his 12th national championship behind a star trio in Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, and Sarah Strong. Fudd and Strong led the way for the Huskies, scoring 24 points apiece in the 82-59 victory. She is staying for another season and announced that her annual camp is coming back.

Fudd announced on her social media pages that her Hooping for a Cure camp is back this summer. It is scheduled for July 26 and 27 in Washington D.C..

Her camp is several years old and is popular amongst young players wherever it takes place. Fudd runs the event for a good cause, sending all donations to the Pat Summit Foundation to help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

None have ever attended the camp themselves, but Auriemma, Strong, and Bueckers all spoke highly of Fudd's camp. Her popularity, combined with the fact that she plays for one of college basketball's most iconic programs, packs out her camp each year.

The UConn Huskies guard has been busy since winning a national championship on April 6. She attended the WNBA Draft to support her teammate and No. 1 overall pick Bueckers alongside Auriemma. Fudd would have been one of the top prospects in the draft if she declared. However, she shared exciting news with Huskies fans during the tournament, saying that she will return for another season at UConn.

Fudd's impact on and off the court as a basketball player is palpable. She and Strong are one of the best duos college basketball has to offer, and her fundraising supports a great cause.

The future of UConn women's basketball appears to be in good hands, even after Bueckers moved on. Fudd won't be there forever, but fans applaud her dedication to the program as well as to young basketball players she welcomes to her camp each year.