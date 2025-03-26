Paige Bueckers is nearing the end of her collegiate career as one of the best players in the sport. UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma wants her to be proud of that.

Bueckers is going through her last season of eligibility before taking her talents to the WNBA, having won multiple Player of the Year awards from national outlets throughout her UConn career. Until it ends, she has the Huskies in the Sweet 16, hopeful for one last shot at a national championship.

Auriemma talked about the impact Bueckers had on the program in an interview with ESPN. With the Huskies star having played her last home game on Monday, the head coach wants Bueckers to look back on her time at the program with high remarks.

“Today, I think she was just thinking about winning and she was even more efficient than she normally is. [She's been] waiting five years for this moment and hopefully there's a bunch more coming up,” Auriemma said.

“You don't owe anybody anything,” Auriemma said to Bueckers. “And if you don't play another game ever at the University of Connecticut, you've given them way more than they bargained for when you got here, regardless of what anybody thinks.”

What's next for Paige Bueckers, UConn

A very strong statement for Geno Auriemma to make, taking into account the accomplishments and development Paige Bueckers achieved with the UConn Huskies.

And now, Bueckers will continue to show how much the program meant to her until their season comes to a close. UConn goes into the Sweet 16 with a 33-3 overall record, having gone 18-0 in Big East Play. They average 81.7 points on 51.3% shooting from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 30.2 points per game.

Bueckers leads the way with numbers of 19.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals. She has shooting splits of 54.2% overall and 41.1% from downtown. Sarah Strong comes next with 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, while Azzi Fudd provides 13.4 points and two rebounds.

The 2-seed Huskies will prepare for their next tournament matchup in the Sweet 16. They face the 3-seed Oklahoma Sooners on March 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET.