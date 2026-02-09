The game of basketball is always in a good space when the young players are showing their skills and proving that they can be special in the future. Alijah Arenas, Gilbert Arenas' son, has been the player many have watched over the past week, and he is blossoming at USC.

The freshman guard is averaging 13.8 points per game and had a career-high 29 points last week against Indiana. He followed that up a few days later and scored 24 points against Penn State, which included the game-winner for the team.

When looking at how he plays the game, it's really smooth, and Gilbert is already making NBA comparisons for his son.

“I’m going to tell you this. Alijah Arenas is very, very skilled,” Arenas said on his show. “We watched a lot of Kyrie, Shai, he watched Luka. Now the best players in the NBA are guys who can react in real time, who has put their body through so much motion. When you see him moving forward, you will realize he is Shai and Kyrie in one. That’s what his skill level was designed for. He was designed to be a reaction player.”

Most people know what Gilbert is referring to when he mentions the games of Gilgeous-Alexander and Irving, as they're both able to decipher what moves to make at a fast pace. It looks like poetry in motion, and Gilbert thinks that Alijah has that type of skill in his game.

Alijah doing this as a freshman is impressive, and it shows that if he stays in college for a few more years, his game can develop into something more special.