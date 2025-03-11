ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a Big Ten Tournament matchup between Butler and Providence. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Rutgers prediction and pick.

In the Big Ten Tournament, No. 14 seed USC faces No. 11 seed Rutgers on Wednesday. USC, with a 15-16 record, looks to rebound from a tough regular season. Rutgers, at 15-16 overall and 8-12 in conference play, recently defeated Minnesota to boost their seeding. The Scarlet Knights have momentum after a 95-85 win over USC in February, led by Dylan Harper's strong performance. USC must improve defensively to counter Rutgers' potent offense. This matchup promises intense competition, with both teams seeking a tournament run to salvage their seasons. Rutgers' recent form gives them an edge.

Here are the USC-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: USC-Rutgers Odds

USC: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -110

Rutgers: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Rutgers

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC has several key advantages that could lead them to victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament. The Trojans boast a strong offense, ranking third in the Big Ten in field goal percentage at 48.2% and fifth in three-point shooting at 36.8%. This efficiency will be crucial against Rutgers, which struggles defensively, particularly against three-point shots. Rutgers allows opponents to shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, one of the worst marks in the conference. USC's ability to capitalize on these defensive vulnerabilities could lead to significant scoring opportunities. Additionally, Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates have shown the ability to score effectively against Rutgers, with Claude scoring 30 points in their previous matchup.

USC's chances of covering the spread are also bolstered by Rutgers' inconsistent performance. Despite their recent win over Minnesota, Rutgers has struggled with defensive consistency and lacks reliable three-point shooting, hitting just 33.7% of their attempts. This weakness in shooting and defense could allow USC to maintain a strong pace throughout the game. Furthermore, USC's point differential is better than Rutgers', indicating that they are generally more competitive in their games. Given these factors, USC is well-positioned to exploit Rutgers' weaknesses and secure a win. The Trojans' strong shooting and the Scarlet Knights' defensive vulnerabilities make USC a compelling choice to not only win but also cover the spread in this matchup. With both teams looking to rebound from inconsistent seasons, USC's offensive prowess could be the deciding factor in securing an upset victory.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers is well-positioned to beat and cover the spread against USC in the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights have already demonstrated their ability to outperform USC, winning their previous matchup 95-85 on February 23. In that game, Dylan Harper was instrumental, scoring 25 points and leading Rutgers to a dominant performance. Harper's ability to dominate games, combined with Rutgers' strong bench production, which contributed 37 points in their last meeting, gives them a significant edge. Additionally, Rutgers has shown resilience in games decided by 10 points or more, with a 6-7 record, indicating they can handle pressure situations.

Rutgers' recent performance, despite being 4-6 in their last ten games, shows they can maintain a competitive pace. They averaged 76.8 points per game over this period, which is close to USC's average of 75.9 points. However, Rutgers' opponents have averaged 80.9 points, suggesting they face tougher defensive challenges, which could prepare them better for USC's offense. USC, on the other hand, has struggled with a 2-8 record in their last ten games, and their opponents have averaged 80.6 points. Given Rutgers' previous success against USC and their ability to capitalize on USC's defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in three-point defense, the Scarlet Knights are likely to secure a win and cover the spread. With USC favored by just one point, Rutgers has a strong chance to pull off an upset and advance in the tournament.

Final USC-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

In the Big Ten Tournament matchup between USC and Rutgers, Rutgers is poised to win and cover the spread. Their previous 95-85 victory over USC showcased their ability to outperform the Trojans, with Dylan Harper leading the charge. Rutgers' strong bench production and recent competitive performances against tough opponents prepare them well for this game. USC's struggles in their last ten games, coupled with Rutgers' momentum, suggest the Scarlet Knights will secure a decisive victory. Given the close spread, Rutgers' advantage in recent form and past performance makes them a strong bet to both win and cover.

Final USC-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +1.5 (-110)