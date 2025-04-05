When JuJu Watkins tore her ACL, the entire NCAA basketball world was in shock. USC women's basketball took a massive hit with their sophomore guard being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

However, Watkins joined College Gameday and explained her thought process heading into the recovery process.

“I'm a firm believer in everything happens for a reason,” Watkins said. “The first time that I've dealt with this type of adversity, I'm really just getting prepared for what's to come and ready to just get to work.”

The sophomore guard is still having her presence felt. Most recently, Watkins won the Women's Wooden Award for her efforts. She was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year and earned another All-American selection.

Despite her being a sophomore, she's playing beyond that level. The maturity in her game and knack for knowing where to be is simply unmatched.

This season, though, Watkins embraced transfer Kiki Iriafen. The duo were unstoppable and cruised through the Big Ten regular season.

Even with the injury, she will still keep her eligibility. As a result, this can allow Watkins to take her time and get back to her full self.

USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins has support amid injury

While the bells and whistles of the recovery are rooted in the physical work, it is also a major mental hurdle. It can be scary to try and play at full speed after an injury like Watkins's.

Luckily though, she has had support fly in from everywhere. Funny enough, Paige Bueckers sent some encouragement to Watkins. The UConn women's basketball star had the same injury as the USC guard.

Plus, Bueckers could be a sounding board for Watkins during the recovery process.

Either way, the recovery is set to start as soon as possible. USC women's basketball will greatly miss their explosive guard on the floor.

Still, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb has expressed her team's talent and skill without the star. Meanwhile, she mentioned that Watkins is truly one of one.

As the USC women's basketball season came to a halt, the clock is ticking for Watkins and her recovery. The sooner they get her back, the better.

However, they mustn't rush her back, or Watkins herself tries to rush herself back. Embracing the process will be difficult, but it will bring resiliency out of the star guard.

When someone else sustains an injury like hers, Watkins will likely be quick to give some insight on the recovery process.