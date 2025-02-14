USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins made history on Thursday night that hasn't been seen since 2001.

In the No. 6 Trojans' latest encounter against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins, Watkins was active in muliple areas of the game. In 39 minutes of action, she finished with a double-double of 38 points and 11 rebounds while providing six blocks and five assists. She shot 12-of-26 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Her shooting ability and shot-blocking was very noteworthy. The six triples and six blocks she made was a feat that hasn't been achieved by any player since Grambling's Shrieka Evans in March of 2001, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

How JuJu Watkins, USC played against UCLA

JuJu Watkins was spectacular for the No. 6 USC Trojans, leading them to a 71-60 victory at home over the No. 1 UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans were diligent in limiting the Bruins' offensive production. Holding them to 60 points, USC kept UCLA to shooting splits under 40% overall and 20% from beyond the arc, preventing them from gaining any momentum throughout the game. They also forced 17 turnovers from their opponents, resulting in UCLA suffering their first loss of the season.

USC improved to 22-2 on the season, including a 12-1 display in Big Ten play. They are averaging 83.2 points on 45.4% shooting from the field and 32.7% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 26.6 points per game.

Watkins leads the way with 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks. Kiki Iriafen comes next with 18 points and 8.4 rebounds, Kennedy Smith puts up 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, while Rayah Marshall provides 7.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

With a huge ranked win under their belt, the No. 6 Trojans will prepare for their next matchup, which will be on the road. They face the Washington Huskies on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.