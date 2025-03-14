USC women's basketball superstar JuJu Watkins has a habit of making memorable and historic moments, and she's continued that trend heading into March Madness.

After putting up 31 points against Indiana, 20 points versus Michigan, and 29 points on intracity rival UCLA throughout the Big Ten Tournament, Watkins has set a Trojan record for the most points in a conference tournament with 80, according to the Big Ten Women's Basketball account on X, formerly Twitter.

Watkins' semifinal outing against the Wolverines marked her 52nd time scoring at least 20 points in a game over the past two campaigns, which is more than any other female player, and it sets her apart as the woman with the most individual 20-point contests this season.

The sophomore phenom didn't add just one accolade to her resume, as she also moved into USC's top 10 all-time scoring list following the quarterfinal matchup versus the Hoosiers. She's already eyeing her next accomplishment, sitting just a few games shy of tying Trojan legend Cheryl Miller's record for most 30-point contests in USC history.

Even in defeat, the Los Angeles native still manages to etch her name into the history books. JuJu Watkins hit 1,684 collegiate career points during the Trojans' Big Ten Championship loss to UCLA, surpassing Caitlin Clark's mark of 1,662 to become the college player with the most points through two seasons. This comes after her performance as a freshman when she set another scoring record with 920 tallies. At this rate, she'll have a realistic chance to break Clark's all-time scoring record by her senior year in 2026-27.

Watkins, who currently averages 24.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game, could be the only overall D1 player to top 24 points, three assists, two steals, and two blocks a season in the past 25 years (according to Kyron Samuels of si.com), which would pave an unprecedented path for the women's college game.

Throughout conference competition, JuJu Watkins has proven why she's the favorite to win the Player of the Year award. If the history she's already made is any indication, audiences could be in for a few treats when watching her perform in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.