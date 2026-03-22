John Calipari believes any college basketball fan who watched Arkansas take down High Point in March Madness now knows exactly who Darius Acuff Jr. is.

While most fans are already familiar with Acuff's game, the March Madness spotlight brings additional eyes to the sport. When asked how Arkansas pulled off the win at the end, Calipari gave all the credit to his superstar point guard.

“I think it's that kid Darius Acuff,” Calipari said on the TNT broadcast. “We put it in his hands and I trust him, and the team trusts him… What you saw is what he be's.”

"What you saw is what he be's." 😮‍💨 Coach Calipari says that Darius Acuff Jr. lets his work do the talking as he joined @JaredSGreenberg postgame 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/P8wXKdvfSj — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 22, 2026

Acuff led Arkansas to the Sweet Sixteen with 36 points and six assists, while hitting a series of clutch baskets down the stretch. He narrowly outdueled High Point guard Rob Martin, who ended the game with 30 points, four rebounds and five assists.

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Acuff received help from Billy Richmond, whose 15-point, 10-rebound double-double led the Razorbacks on both ends of the court. Meleek Thomas added 19 points, while Malique Ewin's size in the paint gave High Point fits all night.

Acuff's big night allowed him to set the record for the most points in a single season in Arkansas basketball history.

Acuff got the victory and the big highlights, but Martin deserves his flowers just as much. The 5-foot-10 senior has been a revelation for the Panthers all season, emerging as the catalyst of the ninth-highest-scoring offense in the country after transferring from Southeastern Missouri State.

Regardless, it is Acuff and Arkansas moving onto the Sweet Sixteen, where they will face either top-seeded Arizona or Utah State. The Wildcats were the odds-on favorite to win the national championship at the end of the Round of 64.