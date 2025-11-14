Mark Byington was critical of the Vanderbilt Commodores fanbase following the team's 92-62 blowout win over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt is off to a solid start to the season, boasting a perfect 3-0 record. They have wins over the likes of the Lipscomb Bison, UCF Knights and Colonels.

However, they have been dealing with fan turnout issues amidst the victories. Byington addressed it following the Commodores' win over Eastern Kentucky, via On3. While he praised the fans who showed up, he urged the fans who didn't attend to be more present at the events.

“We’re looking around tonight, and we’ve got to do more with Memorial,” Byington told reporters after the win. “We’ve got to support this team now and build along the way, and not wait for an opponent to come in and take over this place.”

“The people that came out tonight, we really appreciate your support, the ones that are watching at home, we don’t feel that support. This place is great. It’s loud. We talk a lot about Memorial Magic, but the truth behind the magic is when people are in the stands.”

How Mark Byington, Vanderbilt performed vs. Eastern Kentucky

Mark Byington was brutally honest with the Vanderbilt fanbase. If they want the Commodores squad to have a huge advantage on their homecourt, the fans must turn out in droves.

Vanderbilt was in complete rhythm throughout the matchup against Eastern Kentucky. The offense was highly efficient, scoring 45 in the first half and 47 in the second half.

Shot selection, rebounding and ball movement made the difference in the contest. The Commodores dominated in all categories by making 52.2% of their total shots, grabbing 48 rebounds and creating 19 assists. It wasn't the same for the Colonels as they only converted 33.3% of their total shot attempts, secured 33 rebounds, and dished out nine assists.

Five players scored in double-digits for Vanderbilt. Tyler Harris led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and one assist off the bench. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Duke Miles came next with 15 points and five assists, Tyler Tanner had 13 points and four steals, while Devin McGlockton and AK Okereke provided 11 points each.

The Commodores will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. ET.