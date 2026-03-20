Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is closing in on his second consecutive MVP award during a career-best season. Despite co-star Jalen Williams missing most of the year, Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a league-best 55-15 record.

Mark Daigneault revealed how the superstar has elevated his game to another level following last year's MVP campaign.

“He's definitely better [this season]. He's been better every year of his career. I think that's one of the special things about him,” Daigneault said Wednesday following Oklahoma City's 121-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets. “He keeps an empty stomach as a player. He's not content. Even when he has the best games or the most success, he's always looking for ways to improve. And then he puts his money where his mouth is in terms of the work he puts in and the time and commitment he puts in. His manipulation of the game has been better in terms of playmaking. He's gone from a player who was late to reads early in his career to reacting to the defense, and now he's manipulating the defense. Now he knows where the help's gonna come from and what that means for his reads. He's able to manipulate playmaking the way the great guards do.

“I also think his leadership has only improved over time. He's always been a great leader, but I think he's become more intentional about understanding his gravity within the team and the building. So that definitely stands out. And then, the efficiency is crazy. The mid-range efficiency, the three-point shooting efficiency. He's doing all that and not turning the ball over.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 33.9 points on .551/.389/.892 shooting splits with 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and just 2.3 turnovers per game across 58 appearances.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaching new level while leading Thunder's title defense

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The 27-year-old's 66.6 true shooting percentage ranks second among 50 players attempting over 15 shots per game, trailing only Nikola Jokic (67.7). Meanwhile, his 3.14 ast/to ratio leads the NBA among 70 players posting above a 25 percent usage rate.

Gilgeous-Alexander's elite efficiency as a scorer and playmaker has kept Oklahoma City's offense among the league's upper echelon during Williams' absence. The Thunder, who boast one of the NBA's deepest rotations, are 10.2 points better per 100 possessions on offense with him on the court than off, per CleaningTheGlass.

“Just the approach he has every single game. He takes his craft very seriously, and when he comes out on the court, you can tell that he just has that confidence,” Jared McCain said of Gilgeous-Alexander. “Being able to have 20 points on nine shots [tonight] is incredible, especially in the NBA. So just being able to see the work he puts in. I try to emulate everything, watch everything, and ask him questions. So it's really awesome to just be firsthand, seeing what the MVP is like.”

The Thunder hold a three-game lead on the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA's top seed with 12 remaining. Gilgeous-Alexander is the overwhelming betting favorite (-1000) to win MVP, per DraftKings Sportsbook.