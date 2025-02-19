The Villanova basketball team had a golden opportunity to pick up a crucial road win on Tuesday night that would've been huge for their NCAA Tournament resume. The Wildcats led by 14 points in the second half on the road against UConn, but they ended up losing 66-59. Villanova's NCAA Tournament hopes are looking bleak, and Wildcats fans continue to lose faith in head coach Kyle Neptune.

Remember, Jay Wright won two national championships with the Villanova basketball team shortly before leaving the program. The Wildcats were on top of the basketball world, and they are now on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row.

UConn blew a late lead against Seton Hall on Saturday and ended up losing in overtime, so Dan Hurley knows how Kyle Neptune must be feeling right now.

“We did way worse s**t on Saturday than Villanova did [tonight],” Dan Hurley said after Tuesday's game, according to a post from Sam Calhoun.

That doesn't make Villanova basketball fans feel any better about what happened, however. Wildcats fans are fed up, and most of them want Neptune gone.

One thing that we have seen time and time again from Villanova under Neptune is late game struggles.

“Sad to say Jon, as Nova season fan who has seen a majority of their games, it’s not about Hurley being the carpenter, but that Kyle Neptune and team have continually fallen apart at the end of games since he has become coach,” one fan said.

With the loss on Tuesday night, Neptune's road woes since taking over as head coach at Villanova continued.

“Good morning, Nova Nation! While you sip your coffee, let this be a reminder that Kyle Neptune’s away record is now 11-24,” another fan wrote. “Have a great day! @NovaMBB @NovaAthletics.”

Fans are not only ready to move on from Neptune, but they are also wondering why it hasn't happened already.

“@NovaMBB how does Kyle Neptune still have a job is my question? Blowing leads in big games multiple times literally accomplishing nothing since being head coach. Get him the f**k out of there,” a fan posted.

What's so frustrating for Villanova basketball fans is that the team has been in position to win games, and then they crumble. That's on coaching.

“Serious question, has any other D1 bball coach lost as many games this year where they were in the lead for so long, as Kyle Neptune?” One fan said.

Neptune is certainly at fault for a lot of these issues as he is the head coach, but this fan isn't putting all of the blame on him.

“Let's blame everyone responsible eh? Kyle Neptune is hardley soley responsible for the teams mediocrity,” the fan said. “There's a whole host of cooks in that kitchen.”

At the end of the day, the job isn't getting done, and fans are ready to move on from Neptune.

“Kyle Neptune. Nice man,” a fan wrote. “But I mean it’s so obvious that he’s not HC material in general let alone coaching a giant like Villanova. It’s been 3 years of this and we’ve all had enough.”

After the heartbreaking loss, Kyle Neptune and the Villanova basketball team fell to 15-11 overall on the year and 8-8 in Big East play. The Wildcats have a lot of work to do if they want to make the big dance.