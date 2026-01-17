The Washington Huskies suffered a major blow on Friday when it was revealed that starting guard Desmond Claude would be stepping away from the team for the time being amid a setback regarding an ankle injury. Claude took to social media to give an update on himself, which included a potentially new injury suffered as he attempted to continue playing. Claude originally suffered the initial ankle injury during preseason, and it has been affecting him since then. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

