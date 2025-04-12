Even though West Virginia basketball was snubbed from the NCAA tournament, they at least made up for it by snatching up the nation's best player in three-point makes.

The Mountaineers acquired the talents of Chattanooga guard Honor Huff in the transfer portal on Saturday, per On3Sports.com.

This year, he led the nation with 131 three-pointers made. Four days ago, Huff was mentioned as top three potential pick for Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Huff finished the season with Chattanooga averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting 41.6% from the three-point line. The Mocs finished the season 29-9 overall and a 15-3 record in the Southern Conference.

After overtime, they won the NIT championship, defeating UC Irvine 85-84. Huff first played at the Virginia Military Institute during the 2021-2022 season.

He played in all 32 games, starting in 18, and led the team in scoring by averaging 10 points per game. However, after deciding to transfer, he had to sit out the 22-'23 season.

This is Huff's third transfer in the last four years.

West Virginia is coming off a season in which they finished 19-13 overall and 10-10 record in the Big 12 conference. They also became the first team to miss the 68-field tournament.

While the Mountaineers were disappointed, they have picked up a tremendous asset.

Honor Huff brings a strong pedigree of experience .

Hoff strongly considering Pittsburgh, Iowa, St. Johns, and Vanderbilt alongside West Virginia. Now that Huff has chosen the Mountaineers, he brings a depth of experience as a guard that fulfills some particular needs.

The Mountaineers are looking for guards who can score, handle the ball, and be playmakers. Huff fits all three with his ability to score in high figures, be an effective passer, and get others involved.

He also played for different conferences and has a winning record.

West Virginia has some notable talent that are returning or expected to return. Sophomores Ofri Naveh, Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, and Jeremiah Bembry will return alongside junior Josiah Harris and senior Seth Wilson.

Starting point guard Kerr Kriisa and guard Noah Farrakhan can return. Each of these players has either shown their worth or has some potential.

Hoff will fit right into that mix with his background.