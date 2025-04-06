Editor's Note (Trigger Warning): The following story talks about suicide and links to violent imagery from the show White Lotus.

Duke men's basketball is going to have a hard time living this one down. In a major upset in the Final Four, Houston beat the No. 1 seed and will be advancing to the finale to play the Florida Gators in the championship. Houston won 70-67 in the last few seconds of the game after sinking their three free throws.

HOUSTON WITH A COMEBACK FOR THE AGES 😱 THE COUGARS ARE OFF TO THE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP GAME 👏#MarchMadness @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/0VKD3tixoi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, social media went into an uproar with fans turning Jason Isaac's character, Timothy Ratliff, from White Lotus, who is a Duke University alum, into a meme. The university has expressed concern of the show using their likeness since Isaac's character also contemplates suicide and killing his wife while wearing the shirt.

“Duke appreciates artistic expression and creative storytelling,” vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs, Frank Tramble, told The New York Times in an email, “but characters prominently wearing apparel bearing Duke’s federally registered trademarks creates confusion and mistakenly suggests an endorsement or affiliation where none exists.”

Tramble added that White Lotus “not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far.”

In addition to the scene where Isaac's character contemplates murder-suicide, he also has a nude scene in the show's third episode that aired on Max last month.

