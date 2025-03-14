Xavier basketball coach Sean Miller is making a plea to the NCAA tournament committee. Miller believes the Musketeers deserve a bid this year, despite losing in the Big East Tournament. Xavier basketball bowed to Marquette 89-87 Thursday in a hard-fought game.

Sean Miller's pitch for Xavier's inclusion in the NCAA Tournament heading into Selection Sunday: "I know this, that over the last 6-8 weeks, there aren't too many teams in the country that have played at a higher level than our group." pic.twitter.com/ixqcwyzHQl — Paul Fritschner (@PaulFritschner) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I know this, that over the last 6-8 weeks, there aren't too many teams in the country that have played at a higher level than our group,” Miller said to reporters after the game, per the Sean Miller podcast.

Xavier is one of several teams looking like a possible at-large, but there are several other schools fighting for bids. According to ESPN, the Musketeers are considered to be one of the last four teams in the field. That may change based on results in the conference tournaments through Sunday.

Xavier is 21-11 on the season following the loss to Marquette.

Xavier basketball is one of several bubble teams looking for a bid

Xavier basketball has continued its strong play after Miller took the job in 2022. It is his second tenure at the school. Two years ago, Miller helped the club reach the Sweet Sixteen.

The Musketeers missed the tournament last season. Miller clearly doesn't want that to happen again. He unleashed his arguments to the tournament committee following his team's close loss to Marquette.

“We desperately want to be a part of the tournament. We've won 12 of our last 16,” Miller added. “The 13 Big East wins. The 20 0verall wins. We are one of America's best three-point shooting teams. We are one of America's best free-throw shooting teams.”

Xavier basketball had won seven games in a row before losing to Marquette. The team has quality wins over Marquette on the road, as well as UConn and Creighton at home during the regular season. Xavier had several close losses earlier in the season, including to UConn.

The Musketeers would possibly have stamped their ticket with another win over Marquette in the Big East tournament. Xavier led the game by double-digits in the second half, but the Golden Eagles stormed back. Marquette is a lock to get to March Madness.

The Big East tournament has four teams remaining. Marquette plays St. John's, while UConn and Creighton meet in the other semi-final on Friday.

Time will tell if Miller's arguments are convincing to the committee. There are several bubble teams looking for bids, including North Carolina and Texas. Those two schools are still alive in their conference tournaments, as of Friday. Xavier's fate may be decided by those two teams.

Selection Sunday is this coming Sunday. Xavier basketball fans have their fingers crossed for some good news.