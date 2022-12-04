By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

College Football Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan admitted the Committee had not discussed Ohio State football leapfrogging TCU in the rankings for a potential rematch of the “Big Game” with Michigan on ESPN’s CFP Selection Show.

“It was not talked about in the room,” Boo Corrigan said. “We were looking at getting the right four teams.”

The Committee took a look at the “big wins” when making a decision for the fourth-placed team in the College Football Playoff rankings, citing Ohio State football’s wins over Notre Dame and Penn State as a reason to place them over the two-loss Alabama squad. Alabama’s wins over Texas and Mississippi State, as well as some other close games and two losses, made the Committee “comfortable” with their decision to place the Buckeyes at fourth.

Georgia and Michigan football kept their top two spots after blowing out LSU and the Purdue Boilermakers, respectively, in their conference championships. Georgia football scored 50 points in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game behind four passing touchdowns and 274 passing yards from senior quarterback Stetson Bennett, while Michigan pulled away with a 43-22 victory in Lucas Oil Stadium after the Boilermakers nearly tied things up at the half.

TCU took the third seed as senior quarterback Max Duggan almost literally poured blood, sweat and tears into nearly pulling off a miracle comeback against the then-No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats. Duggan pushed through a “visible laceration on his elbow” as he was treated for an unending amounts of cuts and bruises following a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t even know right now,” Duggan said on whether he feels TCU should be in the playoff as he fought back tears in a post-game press conference. “I think, if we got in, we would give one heck of a fight. I think our competitiveness will take over, things of that sort, but I don’t know.

“I wanted that one really bad.”