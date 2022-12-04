By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Alabama may very well be among the top-four teams in college football this season. Based on talent alone, that possibility seems like fact. Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. could both be top-five picks in the 2023 NFL draft, and Nick Saban’s recruiting classes have ranked first or second nationwide every year dating back to 2019.

But other marquee programs at least boast a similar level of overall talent to the Crimson Tide’s, reflecting that superiority better on the field in 2022. Among that select group is Ohio State, which edged out Alabama for the fourth and final spot in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Why? As Selection Committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained on Sunday, the powers that be believed the Buckeyes put together more quality victories than the Crimson Tide this season.

“Well I think you look at the big wins as well as part of this,” he said, per On3. “And the win that Ohio State has over Notre Dame, the win they have over Penn State, compare that to Alabama with the wins over Texas, Mississippi State, some other close games. Again, keep in mind that the Michigan game did get away from them but it was a one-score game early in the fourth quarter.”

Alabama beat Texas 20-19 on a neutral field in the season opener and blew out Mississippi State 30-6 in Tuscaloosa. Otherwise, the Crimson Tide’s best wins came against Arkansas and Ole Miss, both of which struggled after falling to Nick Saban’s team.

Then there’s the factor some Alabama fans are conveniently overlooking: Ohio State, in addition to at least matching Alabama in quality victories, has one fewer loss than the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide, undefeated until falling to No. 2 Michigan on November 26th.

Fast forward two years, to 2024-25, and Alabama would have the chance to prove its national title bonafides in a 12-team Playoff. As it stands now, though, the Crimson Tide falling just outside of the CFP top-four seems an appropriate assessment of their on-field resume in 2022.