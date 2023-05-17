Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After years of waiting, fans will be getting a new EA Sports college football game in 2024. However, the fans won’t be the only ones winning in 2024 EA Sports College Football.

Players will be able to opt into having their name, image and likeness used in the game, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. If a player opts in to participate, their name/face will be in 2024 EA Sports College Football and they will be compensated.

EA Sports is still working out the exact compensation each player will get. Overall, the gaming developer said their goal in adding real players is to be, “as inclusive and profitable as possible.”

With NIL becoming legal in 2021, players and teams have taken advantage of the new system. Transfer decisions have been made strictly off of how much a player could make in NIL. Much like an endorsement deal, EA Sports’ next college football game is diving into the NIL game.

The last time EA Sports released a college football game was in 2014. The cover athlete was then Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson. However, due to the NIL agreement – or rather the non-agreement – at the time, Robinson’s face and name wasn’t used.

Now, players like North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. will have an opportunity to have their image directly tied into the video game. EA Sports latest college football iteration will allow players from across the country to cash in on their talents.

For those players, the game should help add an extra revenue source. For fans, 2024 EA Sports College Football offers a new way to experience their favorite collegiate teams.