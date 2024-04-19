There had been talks earlier this offseason about rule changes coming to NCAA football, and a couple changes were officially improved on Friday. There will be a two-minute warning in NCAA football next season, and there will also the coach-to-player helmet communication. The helmet communication is used in the NFL and gained a lot of traction in regards to college football after the Michigan football sign-stealing saga. Communicating plays will be much easier now.
We expected to see these changes happen as they had been talked about during the offseason, but now they have been made official. A lot of fans like the helmet communication change, especially after the sign-stealing incident, but some people aren't in favor of the two-minute warning because of how many commercials there already are during NCAA football games.
“BREAKING: The NCAA officially approved a two-minute warning and coach-to-player helmet communication in college football, starting in the 2024 season,” 247 Sports said in a tweet.
It will be interesting to see how these new changes play out next year. It will be a bit of an adjustment, but it shouldn't take long for teams around the country, and the fans, to get used to it. There are a lot of other changes that are coming to NCAA football next year as well.
Other NCAA football changes in 2024
Perhaps the biggest change that we will see in NCAA football next year is teams in new conferences. The Pac-12 will be gone, and their teams split up into the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12. Well, everyone except for Oregon State and Washington State, who have a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West.
The SEC and the Big Ten are going to be the most intriguing conferences to watch as it looks like they are on the verge of forming two super conferences. SEC will add Texas and Oklahoma next season, and the Big Ten will have USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. There are a ton of good football teams in both conferences, and it is going to be exciting to see.
Another big change happening next year is the expansion of the College Football Playoff. The four-team CFP era is over, and we are going to get a lot more playoff NCAA football next season. Not only will more teams make it, but there will also be CFP games on college campuses. The atmospheres for those games are going to be incredible, and it creates the opportunity to see potential matchups like Alabama going to play Michigan in Ann Arbor in the middle of December. The expanded playoff is going to give more teams a chance to experience making the CFP, and the on-campus games are going to be awesome.
There are a lot of big changes coming to college football and they all have received varying opinions. We'll see how all the changes go over, but it certainly seems like it will be an exciting season of NCAA football filled with good matchups, and even more matchups when the playoff rolls around at the end of the season.