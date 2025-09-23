Another fantastic week of football is in the books, which means it is time for our College Football Top 25 Week 5 Power Rankings. We seen a lot of movement throughout the first few weeks of the season, and more changes are coming after a weekend that featured numerous marquee matchups. Now that conference play is underway, we will likely see a lot of changes each week. Let's take a look at our updated top 25:

1. Oregon

Oregon remains the top team in our top 25 power rankings after another dominant win. The Ducks are ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, however, but a win on the road at Penn State this weekend could vault them to the top spot in more polls.

2. Ohio State

Ohio State has a tricky test this weekend on the road against Washington. The Huskies are undefeated, and a win over the Buckeyes would absolutely get them into next week's rankings.

3. LSU

LSU has a big one this week on the road against Ole Miss. The Tigers are currently our top team in the SEC, but the Rebels are hoping to change that on Saturday.

4. Penn State

Penn State came into the season with sky-high expectations, and it is one of the few top teams that we haven't seen get tested yet. That will change on Saturday night with Oregon coming to town for the White Out.

5. Georgia

Georgia is feeling well-rested after a bye week, and now it is time to welcome Alabama to Athens. This is always one of the biggest games of the college football season.

6. Miami

Miami let Florida hang around for a while on Saturday, but the Hurricanes eventually earned a convincing win. They look like the best team in the ACC so far.

7. Florida State

Florida State might have something to say about that last statement. The Seminoles continue to roll, and they are the main competitor to Miami in the ACC.

8. Texas A&M

Texas A&M has another tricky matchup this weekend against Auburn. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against Oklahoma, but they had a late lead. It should be a tight matchup between them and the Aggies.

9. Oklahoma

The Sooners picked up the win on Saturday against Auburn, but we dropped them a couple spots. There were some egregious missed calls in Oklahoma's favor, and one of them directly resulted in a touchdown. Auburn was right there until the end.

10. Texas

Coming in at No. 10 in our Week 5 Top 25 Power Rankings is Texas. Arch Manning was finally able to puff out his chest this past weekend against *checks notes* Sam Houston State? Manning is getting a lot of attention because of his antics in that one, and it's not positive from most people outside of Austin.

11. Indiana

How about the Hoosiers? Indiana moves up a lot after completely demolishing Illinois at home. The Hoosiers are even better than they were last year. Look out.

12. Texas Tech

Texas Tech also had an extremely impressive win, and the Red Raiders are moving up as well. They went on the road and dominated Utah. Huge game in the Big 12 race.

13. Tennessee

Tennessee bounced back from the heartbreaker against Georgia with an easy win against UAB. The Volunteers are still one of the best teams in the SEC.

14. Ole Miss

Ole Miss has a chance to move into the top 10 with a win this weekend against LSU. That is going to be one of the best games of the week.

15. Iowa State

Iowa State is still undefeated, but Texas Tech looks like the most dangerous team in the Big 12 so far. There is a lot of time for that to change, however.

16. Alabama

Alabama's season will be back on track with a win this weekend at Georgia. With a loss, the Crimson Tide are in MAJOR trouble.

17. Notre Dame

Notre Dame comes in at No. 17 in our top 25. The Fighting Irish have defensive issues, and they need to be fixed. If they lose to Arkansas this weekend, the season is over.

18. Auburn

Auburn lost, but we are moving the Tigers up. AP Poll voters punish a team no matter what if there is a loss, but Auburn just played a top 10 team to the very end on the road. The Tigers had the lead late in the fourth quarter. Doesn't that mean they're pretty good?

19. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is off to an impressive 4-0 start, and the Commodores play Utah State this weekend. 5-0 Vandy is right around the corner.

20. Michigan

Michigan's season is back on track after a huge road win against Nebraska. The Wolverines won the game 30-27, but they probably should've won by 2-3 scores. The run game is punishing, and the team is looking good heading into a bye.

21. USC

USC stayed undefeated with a win over Michigan State on Saturday night. The Trojans look good offensively, but there are some concerns with their defense.

22. Missouri

Missouri picked up a nice home win against South Carolina over the weekend to move up a spot. Strong start for the Tigers.

23. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is undefeated, but the marquee win came against Clemson, who clearly isn't very good. It's hard to tell how good the Yellow Jackets are.

24. USF

USF is back in our top 25 this week. Yes, the Bulls got blown out against Miami, but they still have a couple of strong wins.

25. BYU

The final spot in our Top 25 Week 5 Power Rankings goes to BYU. The Cougars are new to the rankings, and they are 3-0 on the year.

Just missed: TCU, Utah, Illinois