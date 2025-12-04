When NFL players usually retire, they make the most of the time that they didn't have when they were playing and spend time with family, or maybe even relax. Some of them decide to create businesses that align with their passions to keep busy. Other times, it's hard for them to completely leave the sport, and you'll probably see them as an analyst on your television before, during, or after the game.

For Laveranues Coles, he had a different mindset.

Coles was a 10-year veteran in the league, as he was mostly known for playing with the New York Jets. He's near the top in Jets history in receptions, just behind Don Maynard, Wayne Chrebet, and Al Toon. He was a former Pro Bowler, voted team MVP, elected a captain, and won the Ed Block Courage Award.

Through all of that success, Coles didn't feel like he was done showing his purpose in the world, and that's why he works for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as a police officer.

People close to him have wondered why he would want to put his risk at risk after what he was able to accomplish in the NFL. It's not even like he's making life-changing money as an officer: he's being paid $32.92.

It's not about the money with Coles, but it's about what resides in his heart. It's about what he dealt with as a kid. It's about helping others. It's about his daughter, Zya, who wanted him to be a police officer.

Yes, Coles was a good wide receiver. He made some big catches at school and in the league, but that didn't define who he was as a player. It's what's been in his heart since he was born, and it's compassion, empathy, joy, and the ability to put himself in other people's shoes.

Now, he's able to live out that purpose as a polic officer.