One USC football target witnessed a life-changing 25 minutes on Wednesday. This 2027 four-star cornerback landed his Trojans opportunity at 3:04 p.m. PT. Right after LSU extended its offer at 2:39 p.m.

Aaryn “J.O.” Washington revealed USC as his latest offer. The standout from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, however, used the words “beyond thankful” to describe his new four-year opportunity.

“I am beyond thankful and blessed to receive an offer from USC!” Washington posted on his personal X account.

The six-foot, 160-pound cornerback thanked cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and assistant general manager Dre Brown for the offer. The 34-year-old Reed is a newcomer to USC, having spent 2024 with UCF. Brown is helping spearhead a new college football front office in the era of the transfer portal.

While Washington shared excitement for his USC offer, he did call the LSU one “an amazing feeling” on the social media site. Although, the USC offers holds even more weight.

USC creating aggressive recruiting streak amid LSU, SEC push

Fans who monitor recruiting get used to an SEC program claiming the nation's No. 1 ranked class. Georgia with Kirby Smart lands into the conversation annually. Alabama under Nick Saban dominated the recruiting rankings. Even LSU threatened to claim No. 1 with its own past classes.

USC, however, has delivered an impressive February recruiting blitz. The Trojans flipped Oregon four-star quarterback Jonas Williams on Feb. 21. USC then landed local prospect and fellow four-star Simote Katoanga, who plays for Washington's Trinity League rival Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic. USC snatched a recruit committed to the Big Ten champs and a Notre Dame, North Carolina target in a span of two days.

The Trojans under head coach Lincoln Riley aren't shying from immediately attempting to build their 2027 class either. USC currently holds no '27 verbal commits. But the Trojans have offered four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis plus the nation's No. 4 ranked 2027 wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

The cornerback Washington adds to the growing list of four-star '27 targets for USC. Washington grabbed three interceptions and delivered three pass breakups as a sophomore on varsity in '24. He held his own playing alongside Penn State signing Daryus Dixson and Alabama commit Chuck McDonald in the Mater Dei secondary.