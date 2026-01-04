The Oklahoma State football team is under new management. Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris is bringing a star running back with him to Stillwater from North Texas. The Cowboys got the commitment of North Texas transfer Caleb Hawkins, per On3.

Hawkins made a name for himself in the AAC, with the Mean Green.

“Hawkins was named the AAC Rookie of the Year, 1st Team All-AAC, and an On3 Freshman All-American,” On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Morris is doing a lot already to build his first Oklahoma State football roster. He also landed the commitment of his former quarterback, Drew Mestemaker. Mestemaker also played at North Texas in 2025.

“I think just the relationships that I've built there with Coach Morris, Coach Brophy and that whole staff, offense and defense,” Mestemaker said, per ESPN. “I think Coach Morris is the best play caller in the nation. The insight he has, and the way he sees offense, and the way he makes me at quarterback comfortable in everything we are running.

“I feel like sets me up for success in everything that he calls.”

At North Texas this season, Morris led the team to the AAC Championship game. The Mean Green lost to Tulane, who went on to the College Football Playoff.

Eric Morris has a major rebuild at Oklahoma State

Morris has a big job to do in Stillwater. The Cowboys fired Mike Gundy in the midst of a disappointing 2025 season. Oklahoma State won just one game all year. The Cowboys have also not won a Big 12 conference game since the 2023 campaign.

Morris is excited to take on this new challenge. So is his quarterback Mestemaker, who threw for 4,379 passing yards in 2025. He led the NCAA in passing yards.

“I know Coach Morris knows there's work to do,” Mestemaker said. “But he's never shied from that. We knew last year, there was work to do. People thought we'd be struggling to make a bowl game again.

“I know this staff on offense and defense never shied away from a challenge.”

Oklahoma State football opens their 2026 season against Tulsa in September.