Penn State football edge rusher Abdul Carter will learn where he lands in two weeks. He's a red-hot trending contender for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Carter is dealing with a nagging foot injury that has many wondering if it'll lead to a draft night fall.

Carter never ran or competed in any drills at the NFL Combine. He also had a quiet Pro Day on the Penn State campus. All because he dealt with his injured foot. His agent Drew Rosenhaus now delivered an update on his client Thursday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Abdul Carter’s medical recheck in Indianapolis today showed that the stress reaction in his foot is healing, there has been improvement and no surgery will be needed, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” Schefter posted on X.

Rosenhaus then shared the true effect of Carter's healing injured foot.

“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” Rosenhaus said to Schefter.

Will Abdul Carter still go first? Latest mocks for Penn State star

Carter garnered top five draft projections the moment he entered his name into this season's draft class. The Penn State star declared himself the best player in this draft class on March 28. Many mock drafts wrote his name down as the No. 1 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans.

However, Miami quarterback Cam Ward gained new steam as a potential top selection for Tennessee. Travis Hunter of Colorado is one more trending top possibility. New mocks are now thinking otherwise for Carter.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports predicts a fall to the New York Giants now. Prisco even adds Carter isn't the Giants' first choice at this third spot.

“The Giants would take Hunter if he were there, but in this one he isn't. So they take the edge player from Penn State to add to their front seven. They won their last two titles because of the front seven,” Prisco writes.

Rhett Lewis of the NFL Network also placed the defender at the same spot. Carter is dropping out of the top spot due to his foot. One insider even warned teams about Carter and how he'll fare. But his foot won't prevent him from going undrafted.