Penn State star defender Abdul Carter highly views himself as one of the best players in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Nittany Lions defensive end reflected on his performance following NFL Pro Day at Penn State's football stadium. He pointed out multiple areas of his game that would make him the best player in the draft.

“I think that for a lot of reasons: my overall impact on the game, my versatility with being able to play multiple positions and most importantly, I step up when I’m needed the most. When crunch time comes around and you need somebody to make that big play, I make that big play,” Carter said.

“Those great defensive players, when you look at the history of the NFL, they can impact the game just as much as a quarterback. The great ones also make people around them better, just like a quarterback. I think I do that.”

The impact Abdul Carter left on Penn State

Abdul Carter dominated throughout his collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions. It explains why he is one of the top picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he represented the program in 39 games. He made 174 tackles, 23 sacks, 13 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and an interception. In 2024, he made 68 tackles, 12 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles as he won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award.

He also earned All-American honors in unanimous fashion, playing a big role in Penn State's success this past season. They went 13-3 (8-1 Big Ten), reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs. They lost 27-24 to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

Carter presents a lot of film for NFL teams to evaluate, considering his talents as they figure out the player who will best fit them.