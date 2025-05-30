Alabama football is in dire need of college football recruiting momentum for the summer. Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have delivered quiet recruiting results for the 2026 cycle. And now the nation's No. 4 cornerback isn't considering ‘Bama — despite having a prominent family connection there.

Four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick unveiled his top five list via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Thursday. He's the younger brother of famed Alabama defender turned NFL Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The 6-foot, 185-pound CB doesn't list Alabama in his list of suitors, however. Miami out of the Atlantic Coast Conference made the cut. Same with Florida as his second in-state opportunity.

But then the Fort Lauderdale native places defending national champion Ohio State, then SEC representatives Texas and Georgia as his final options. The alma mater of the five-time Pro Bowl safety gets ignored by the talented '26 CB.

Did Alabama offer No. 4 CB and brother of Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Article Continues Below

The St. Thomas Aquinas talent reeled in more than 40 offers. Alabama rose as one of his offers.

However, Fitzpatrick listed the Tide as “cool.” Meaning he's not considering Alabama compared to the other five programs on his radar.

The elder Fitzpatrick played in Tuscaloosa during a time Alabama delivered aggressive recruiting tactics. Former head coach Nick Saban created a habit of chasing five and four-star talent — regardless of where they lived. Saban snatched the future Steelers defender via the 2015 recruiting class. Minkah Fitzpatrick arrived as a five-star prospect and the state of New Jersey's top-ranked prospect by 247Sports.

This ‘Bama class holds only five verbal commits. Alabama ranks 41st overall in the '26 recruiting cycle. DeBoer managed to land five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds on March 26. But he's the Tide's lone five-star verbal pledge.

Alabama did win over prized in-state talent Kamhariyan Johnson in April. But the edge rusher represents DeBoer and Alabama's last verbal commitment. Now ‘Bama struggled to win over the family member of a beloved Tide defender.