Alabama football delivered mixed results on the college football recruiting trail for 2026. Crimson Tide fans wondered if Kalen DeBoer would gain any steam. DeBoer and company now pulled a massive win Saturday — over rival Auburn and Clemson.

The head coach and the Tide reeled in one of their biggest recruiting finds of this cycle. Alabama landed 2026 edge rusher Kamhariyan Johnson of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed. Fawcett confirmed Auburn and Clemson were in the final running for the pass rush talent. ‘Bama's fellow Southeastern Conference rival Ole Miss also landed on Johnson's short list.

DeBoer pulls in one of the state's most coveted prospects. The 6-foot-3, 262-pound Johnson is a four-star on 247Sports composite. He's also the state of Alabama's No. 16 ranked recruit for the 2026 cycle.

The incoming second-year head coach and his staff land a top 20 state prospect. Plus bolsters their recruiting results in the process.

Alabama delivering quiet recruiting results compared to Auburn, Clemson

Tide fans watched legendary head coach Nick Saban dominate recruiting. Saban reeled in blue chip five-star and four-star talents to Tuscaloosa. That includes finding future NFL talent.

His successor DeBoer, meanwhile, has produced quieter recruiting results. Alabama isn't in the top 25 for this current cycle. The Tide sit at only five verbal commits. Alabama's 26th-ranked national class doesn't even list a natural offensive player committed to the Tide. Clemson ranks No. 2 overall in the national recruiting rankings. Auburn sits ahead of Alabama at No. 20.

Alabama, however, did secure one massive commitment. DeBoer and the Crimson Tide landed five-star Jorden Edmonds to close out March. Edmonds is the nation's top-ranked cornerback for 2026 out of Marietta, Georgia.

DeBoer has reeled in four total five stars to Tuscaloosa post Saban. Quarterback Keelon Russell of Duncanville, Texas rose as DeBoer's highest-ranked 2025 commit. Cornerback Dijon Lee of Mission Viejo, California emerged as a prized west coast addition. DeBoer and ‘Bama produced the No. 4 rated 2025 class.

Alabama, again, fell out of the top 25 in the '26 cycle. But Johnson's decision is capable of igniting new recruiting momentum.