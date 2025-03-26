Alabama football secured the commitment of a five-star cornerback as the program looks to catapult itself back into national title contention. The Crimson Tide are coming off a very trying first season under Kalen DeBoer, which ended in a disappointing loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The team is ultimately looking for a bounce-back year in a very friendly College Football Playoff era. For a decade, the Crimson Tide were atop the SEC, making the four-team field annually under former head coach Nick Saban. Under DeBoer, this program will expect to participate annually in the new twelve-team bracket.

Alabama football took a positive step in the right direction on Wednesday toward reaching those goals. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, Class of 2026 CB Jorden Edmonds has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Marietta, Georgia native is currently this class's No. 17 overall prospect and the second-ranked cornerback. Edmonds was weighing offers from 26 schools, including 13 SEC programs.

Alabama football is continuing to bring in strong recruiting classes under Kalen DeBoer

While the Crimson Tide are still adjusting to the transfer portal, the program remains strong in recruiting. Kalen DeBoer's team has several top-five classes coming in, and the head coach has shown he is unafraid to play freshmen right away. Star wideout Ryan Williams had an incredible first year in Tuscaloosa and enters 2025 as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.

Kalen DeBoer could even turn to true freshman Keelon Russell as his starting quarterback this season. The five-star recruit is locked in a quarterback battle with long-time backup Ty Simpson for this spot. While Jorden Edmonds will not be in Tuscaloosa until a year from now, he has the talent to contribute immediately when he makes the jump to college. But for now, the 6'3, 180 lb cornerback from Sprayberry will look to continue to hone his skills on the high school level.

Overall, the Crimson Tide will need to provide results in 2025 for Kalen DeBoer to gain momentum with the fanbase. Alabama football will open the season at Florida State and will also see Wisconsin in the nonconference slate. In SEC play, this team will face familiar foes like Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and LSU during the regular season. The standard does not change under a new head coach. The Crimson Tide expect to be in the College Football Playoff and to be a legitimate national title contender. To achieve that, the more good news and recruiting wins this offseason, the better.