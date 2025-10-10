The Alabama Crimson Tide football team picked up another major recruiting win this week, as Class of 2026 offensive tackle Jared Doughty announced that he is shutting down his recruitment. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman from Banneker High School in College Park, Georgia reaffirmed his pledge to the Crimson Tide, choosing to stay committed despite continued pressure from Florida State and Georgia.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share Doughty’s decision, reporting that the Alabama football commit had ended his recruitment following his visit to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide’s 30-16 Week 6 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 Alabama OT commit Jared Doughty has Shut Down his Recruitment, he tells me for @rivals

Doughty planned to continue to take his OVs to Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, and Missouri

He’s now cancelled his trips to each”

The offensive tackle’s announcement came just four days after his Sunday commitment, reinforcing Alabama’s 2026 recruiting momentum under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Despite late interest from Florida State and Georgia, Doughty said the comfort and trust he found in Tuscaloosa made staying with the Crimson Tide an easy choice.

The connection between Doughty and Alabama football had already been established well before his visit, as he had been recruited by the Crimson Tide for several months. During his trip to Tuscaloosa, he strengthened that relationship with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and experienced a genuine “home” atmosphere within the program. His mother also played an important role, supporting his dream to play in the SEC for a team known for developing NFL-caliber linemen. That comfort and trust ultimately led to the closing of his recruitment, cementing Doughty’s commitment to Alabama and the culture that drew him there.

For DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff, Doughty’s move represents more than a single commitment — it’s a statement. Even with Florida State and Georgia pushing hard, Alabama continues to prove that stability, relationships, and development still win in recruiting battles across the SEC.