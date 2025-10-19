On Saturday, the Alabama football program moved to 6-1 on the 2025 college football season with a comfortable home win over the rival Tennessee Volunteers. The Crimson Tide controlled this game essentially from the jump and all but ended any hopes of a Tennessee comeback with a 99-yard pick six at the end of the first half.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was once again seen wearing his black hoodie during this game, which has become something of a signature for him during his time in Tuscaloosa, and after the game, the coach got 100% real on his mindset as the players celebrated the win with some cigars.

“This isn’t new. I’ve done this for years. But we’re going to ride the momentum. I told the guys not to get any ashes on it,” said DeBoer, per Nick Kelly of AL.com.

It was another strong game for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, and DeBoer also spoke on his performance during his postgame interview.

“He’s amped up. For him I think is balancing the emotions and staying within himself … He’s kind of understanding where that fine line is for him… He just prepares so hard for every game,” said DeBoer.

Another win for Alabama football

While his ability to have his team prepared for smaller games is certainly still a giant question mark in the wake of the Florida State loss to open up this season, Kalen DeBoer seems to generally have the Alabama football program prepared for their more high profile matchup, including wins over both Georgia and Tennessee so far this year.

Alabama seems to have put that ugly loss in Tallahassee fully behind them at this point, and they remain undefeated in SEC play this year at 4-0, hoping to make a return to the SEC Championship Game after missing out on it a year ago.

In any case, Alabama will next take the field on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. That game is slated to kick off at 3:30 PM ET.