As the Alabama football team is taking on the Georgia Bulldogs, former head coach Nick Saban gives his thoughts on what has changed within the offense of the program. With fans predicting how Alabama football quarterback Ty Simpson will do against Georgia, Saban would also focus on the star.

Speaking on ESPN's “College GameDay,” he said that the “big difference” with the Crimson Tide is how Simpson is “playing with confidence.” So far, Simpson has thrown for 862 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, as Saban points out, the team also needs to excel on the ground to have a balanced offense.

“I think the big difference is Ty Simpson playing with confidence. But I think one of the most important things playing against Georgia is you got to be able to establish the run, all right, so that you have balance on offense,” Saban said. “You can't let them tee off. They can't get you in third and long. You know, here you're going to see a really good job of them executing a good, positive running play, which is the kind of stuff you have to do against Georgia. And this is going to be one of the most challenging things, because Georgia is so good and prides themselves in stopping the run.”

Alabama football needs to create explosive plays against the Bulldogs

After the Alabama football team lost to Florida State in the opener, the program has ascended with two big wins and a chance to get a huge one against Georgia. Led by Simpson, Saban believes the key to the contest will be for the Crimson Tide to make big plays from Simpson, wide receiver Ryan Williams, and others.

“Well, the one thing Alabama has improved on is their ability to make big plays in these last few games. Ty Simpson has done a great job,” Saban said. “Here's Ryan Williams making another big play for a touchdown, which they have done a great job of, as in the Florida State game. So this is going to be a key because Georgia has had a little issue giving up some big plays by not playing the ball well in the deep part of the field, which is, you know, critical in playing good defensive back.”

The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide looks to upset the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.