Alabama Football head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that star wide receiver Ryan Williams suffered a concussion during the Crimson Tide’s 31-17 season-opening loss to Florida State. Williams had to leave the game late in the fourth quarter. He took a hard hit while trying to secure a pass near midfield.

Williams, a sophomore and one of Alabama’s brightest young weapons, was targeted five times for 30 yards before exiting with about six minutes left in the game. On the particular play, Florida State defenders converged on Williams. Although the referees initially threw a targeting flag, they overturned their decision upon review. Still, Williams landed awkwardly, hitting his helmet on the turf, leading to the concussion diagnosis.

The 6-foot receiver entered the 2025 season with high expectations after an outstanding freshman year. He earned Freshman All-America honors, was named first-team All-SEC, and led Alabama with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Williams’ ability to make big plays has been a key weapon for the Crimson Tide. Fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery so they can lean on him against upcoming opponents.

DeBoer said the staff will evaluate Williams in the coming days as Alabama prepares for its next game at home against Louisiana Monroe. The timing of the injury is unfortunate, given Alabama’s need for offensive firepower, especially after a tough defeat to a Florida State team that was a big underdog.

Williams’ injury adds to a growing narrative as Alabama tries to find answers after a shaky start under DeBoer, who is entering his second season as head coach. The team is grappling with inconsistent quarterback play and a defense vulnerable to the run, and losing a top receiver to a concussion only compounds the challenge.

For now, the Crimson Tide’s focus shifts to recovery and regrouping. While the extent of Williams’ injury timeline remains unclear, the hope is that he will be back on the field soon to help lead Alabama’s offense. As the team navigates this early-season setback, the health of key players like Williams could play a crucial role in the trajectory of their 2025 campaign.

Alabama fans will be watching closely as updates come in, hoping Williams can bounce back quickly and continue to be a major playmaker moving forward.

The Tide returns home to play Louisiana Monroe on September 6 in search of their first win of the season.