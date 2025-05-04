The quarterback competition in Tuscaloosa continues to heat up. For Ty Simpson, he has impressed head coach Kalen DeBoer. Although DeBoer has been recruiting like crazy for Alabama football, he see the quarterback battle unraveling.

As he explained via On3 Sports, DeBoer said that Simpson's trajectory has impressed him.

“Ty continues to, I think, trend upward,” DeBoer said during the Tide’s post-spring press conference. “I think all of them have added to their game. They’re all at different spots because Keelon’s learning the system.

“The other two know it better, for sure. And Ty has been around and has just done a nice job. I think the trending upward is a big piece of it. Ty is an accurate thrower.”

The Crimson Tide is looking for life after Jalen Milroe. The latter was the clear No. 1 and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. His blazing speed, deep-ball accuracy, and ability to extend plays were unlike anything in the country.

Now, DeBoer will have to move on from Milroe and find his next guy. Judging from his comments, he feels Simpson has earned the chance to be the signal-caller in 2025.

Kalen DeBoer likes Ty Simpson's chances for Alabama football

Experience is a great teacher. However, it's a big element for college programs to succeed. Not to mention, a program like Alabama football thrives off of that.

Even though the transfer portal is as big as ever, few players leave the university. They'll often stay and embrace the established culture within the football program.

Related Alabama Football NewsArticle continues below
California Golden Bears quarterback CJ Harris (16) and Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Brandon Booker (28) and safety Davaughn Celestine (25) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
SMU wins in-state recruiting battle with Texas, Texas A&M for 4-star wideout
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the second half against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster’s Nico Iamaleava plan after spring semester
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze gets 100% real on Jackson Arnold transfer addition

While the Alabama football OC addressed the quarterback room, he mentioned they were all competitive. However, Simpson struck DeBoer.

The head coach explained more that could benefit Simpson, as well as the other quarterbacks on the team.

“There’s always gonna be balls that every guy wants back, but I think the ability to learn from your mistakes, learn from other people’s mistakes, be able to comprehend, not be overwhelmed, I think that he’s just had more time.

“But they’re all doing a lot of really good things together as a group.”

The competitive spirit is there. Now, it might be a matter of time before Alabama football decides who will be the starter moving forward.

Luckily, there are options to choose from.

Although there might be some decision fatigue, these comments about Simpson are intriguing, to say the least. At the end of the day, the DeBoer era will hopefully get off to a strong start in Year 2, especially with a jammed SEC.