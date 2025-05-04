The quarterback competition in Tuscaloosa continues to heat up. For Ty Simpson, he has impressed head coach Kalen DeBoer. Although DeBoer has been recruiting like crazy for Alabama football, he see the quarterback battle unraveling.

As he explained via On3 Sports, DeBoer said that Simpson's trajectory has impressed him.

“Ty continues to, I think, trend upward,” DeBoer said during the Tide’s post-spring press conference. “I think all of them have added to their game. They’re all at different spots because Keelon’s learning the system.

“The other two know it better, for sure. And Ty has been around and has just done a nice job. I think the trending upward is a big piece of it. Ty is an accurate thrower.”

The Crimson Tide is looking for life after Jalen Milroe. The latter was the clear No. 1 and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. His blazing speed, deep-ball accuracy, and ability to extend plays were unlike anything in the country.

Now, DeBoer will have to move on from Milroe and find his next guy. Judging from his comments, he feels Simpson has earned the chance to be the signal-caller in 2025.

Kalen DeBoer likes Ty Simpson's chances for Alabama football

Experience is a great teacher. However, it's a big element for college programs to succeed. Not to mention, a program like Alabama football thrives off of that.

Even though the transfer portal is as big as ever, few players leave the university. They'll often stay and embrace the established culture within the football program.

While the Alabama football OC addressed the quarterback room, he mentioned they were all competitive. However, Simpson struck DeBoer.

The head coach explained more that could benefit Simpson, as well as the other quarterbacks on the team.

“There’s always gonna be balls that every guy wants back, but I think the ability to learn from your mistakes, learn from other people’s mistakes, be able to comprehend, not be overwhelmed, I think that he’s just had more time.

“But they’re all doing a lot of really good things together as a group.”

The competitive spirit is there. Now, it might be a matter of time before Alabama football decides who will be the starter moving forward.

Luckily, there are options to choose from.

Although there might be some decision fatigue, these comments about Simpson are intriguing, to say the least. At the end of the day, the DeBoer era will hopefully get off to a strong start in Year 2, especially with a jammed SEC.