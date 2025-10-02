Last Saturday, Alabama football upset No. 10 Georgia 24-21. A major factor that contributed to their victory was the exploits of QB Ty Simpson.

Altogether, he finished the game completing 24 of 38 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Simpson rushed for 12 yards and secured another touchdown.

On Thursday, Simpson reflected upon the victory and what it felt like, per FOX College Football. He told analyst Matt Leinart about the dynamics of that victory as Leinart named Simpson his Power Player of the Week.

“Nobody wants Alabama to win, nobody expects us to win… we're the gladiators, and that's the Coliseum.”

"Nobody wants Alabama to win, nobody expects us to win… we're the gladiators, and that's the Coliseum." More from @AlabamaFTBL QB Ty Simpson on beating Georgia, as @MattLeinartQB's Power Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/M7TzVjvqoR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2025

Currently, Alabama has an overall record of 3-1 and are 1-0 in the SEC. So far, Simpson has accumulated 1,138 passing yards and a QB rating 84.2.

Also, Simpson is in his junior season with Alabama and is the team captain. Altogether, he has 1,519 total passing yards as well as 187 rushing yards. This season marks his first as the starting quarterback.

Article Continues Below

If that wasn't enough, Simpson has been able to achieve some notable accomplishments during his time at Alabama.

For instance, he holds the record for the most consecutive completions with 17 during the game against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6. The previous record was set by Bryce Young in 2021.

A different looking Alabama in 2025

The Crimson Tide are in the midst of improving a solid, but by their standards, disappointing 9-4 season in 2024. Additionally, they are operating under a new system by first year head Kalen DeBoer, who has big shoes to fill coming after Nick Saban.

Also, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has Alabama running the ball with greater frequency than they did last year. Furthermore, they are in a season where they are unranked for the first time since 2007.

From 2008-2023, Alabama was ranked in the Top 20. Last year, it was also the first time the Crimson Tide lost fewer than 10 games since 2007.