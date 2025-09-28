On Saturday evening, the Alabama football program improved to 3-1 on the young 2025 college football season with a road win over the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 24-21. It was the Crimson Tide's third straight win over Georgia following the 2021 national championship game, and fully erased any doubts about whether or not this Alabama team was legit.

Next up for Alabama football is a home game against the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores, and recently, the team got some exciting news about a marquee festivity that will be taking place prior to the game.

“WEEK 6: TUSCALOOSA… We’re heading down to Alabama as the Crimson Tide take on the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores,” announced College GameDay on X, formerly Twitter.

Alabama football also announced the news with its own post on X.

College GameDay is one of the most prized traditions in all of college football, with the crew selecting what they perceive to be the biggest game of the week each Saturday to set up shop and let the fans go wild.

Some noted that the GameDay crew passed up a chance to visit Tallahassee for the Miami vs Florida State game next week.

“Does Vanderbilt-Alabama have more impact on the SEC CG race than Miami-FSU impacts the ACC CG race?” wondered one fan.

“FSU, you had one job. One,” wrote another, referencing Florida State's recent shocking loss to Virginia that gave them their first defeat of the season.

A big game for Alabama football

Last year, the Vanderbilt football team shocked the world by knocking off Alabama, which was the beginning of the end of the 2025 season for Kalen DeBoer and company.

This year, things started off on a similar note, with the Crimson Tide getting blown out by Florida State in Week 1 to open up the season with a thud.

However, Alabama has slowly and steadily built their way back up since then, culminating in Saturday's impressive win over the Bulldogs.

In any case, Alabama and Vanderbilt are slated to kick things off on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET from Tuscaloosa.