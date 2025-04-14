Alabama football is doing more than pivoting to a new offensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide are writing a new chapter post Jalen Milroe.

Ryan Grubb is stepping in as the new OC, reuniting with Kalen DeBoer. Grubb's first order of business is finding out who succeeds the NFL Draft bound Milroe, who's now called a fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The incoming rookie Milroe is also drawing Justin Fields comparisons.

Grubb dropped an honest admission about the QB room via Charlie Potter of On3 Monday. He jokingly tried to deflect questions about the state of the QBs. But then he dove into the current three-person race involving Keelon Russell, Ty Simpson and Austin Mack.

“I was super happy with all three of them from a competitive standpoint. That’s the first thing you want to see,” Grubb began.

He then dove into the “competitive stamina” the trio share.

“Do all three guys have the competitive stamina to play the position? If you’re not ready for that type of scrutiny and just the competition level and the mindset you need to have as a quarterback to play, at any level, much less in the SEC and here at Alabama — I think those guys showed that, that competitive stamina every day,” Grubb said.

Alabama OC dives into development of QBs following Jalen Milroe

The next QB1 in Tuscaloosa is doing more than replacing the dual-threat Milroe. Alabama produced NFL stars Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts during the Nick Saban era. Both became national champion QBs for the Tide. What's the development like for the three aiming to succeed Milroe?

“As far as development, they all have different strengths and weaknesses that they’re working on,” Grubb explained. “We’re trying to celebrate the strengths and really work on the weaknesses.”

He adds the trio are close and competitive. Simpson is the more experienced QB in the room from an eligibility standpoint. He's seen action in 16 total games for ‘Bama. Simpson is also one of the last Saban QB recruits as a 2022 signing. Mack comes via Washington — as Grubb served as his primary recruiter when he led the Huskies offense. Russell is DeBoer's prized five-star freshman taking part in his first spring practice.

Grubb didn't state who's gained the upper hand in Alabama football practices. But all three passers have a high ceiling. It's likely Grubb and DeBoer will find out Milroe's successor come early August.