Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe is hoping to land on an NFL roster. While working out for the school's Pro Day, NFL scouts compared him to a current league quarterback. Milroe is getting compared to New York Jets play caller Justin Fields, per ESPN.

ESPN NFL insiders spoke with several football team executives who scouted Milroe. Their reviews were positive.

“At some point someone will say he's too good an athlete to not take,” an AFC executive said.

Milroe is compared to Fields, as both players can pick up big yards in space. Both Milroe and Fields are seen as dual-threat quarterbacks who can run and pass.

“If you can sit him for multiple years and then tailor your offense around him, you could really have something,” an NFL national scout said to ESPN. “But you would have to be all-in on his dual-threat ability. Work ethic is not a concern with him.”

The NFL Draft is April 24. Milroe is one of several quarterbacks hoping to hear his name called.

Jalen Milroe had a great season at Alabama

Milroe had a good year under Kalen DeBoer, who finished his first season coaching the school. While the Crimson Tide didn't make the College Football Playoff, Milroe led the team to some big wins. One of them was against Georgia.

Milroe finished the year with 2,844 passing yards and 16 touchdowns through the air. The quarterback also rushed for 20 touchdowns, which was a career-high. He did have 11 interceptions, another career-high for him.

The quarterback stayed at the school through the transition from Nick Saban to DeBoer. Alabama won 9 games in DeBoer's first season. Milroe's last game was a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. In that game, the Alabama football player had 192 passing yards.

There are several NFL teams reportedly giving Milroe a good look. The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be giving him a close evaluation. While Milroe isn't considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft, there is still a lot of interest.

A reason why he is getting interest is because of his Pro Day workouts. Milroe is getting excellent reports. The Alabama quarterback is a sub-4.4 40 runner, per ESPN. He is getting critiqued on his passes, as several of his interceptions this past season came on short throws.

Milroe closes his Alabama career with 45 touchdown passes, and 33 rushing touchdowns.