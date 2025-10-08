Arizona football is losing one of its tight ends for the rest of the season, and probably won't see him after the season as well. Tight end Keyan Burnett will redshirt for the rest of the season, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

“Arizona tight end Keyan Burnett is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells CBSSports. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound former four-star recruit is redshirting the remainder of the season. Has 26 career catches and one year of eligibility remaining,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Burnett suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and was not able to fully recover. He was a part of the 2022 class, as he signed with players such as Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan out of Service High School. Burnett was set for a big year during his junior season in 2024, but injuries held him back.

He transferred to Kansas during the winter portal in 2025, but returned to Arizona after spring practice.

In 2024, Burnett set career highs with 18 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown. His best game at Arizona was when he had five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown against Utah. With Burnett out for the rest of the season, this will make another tight end that they'll be without. Tyler Powell suffered a season-ending injury against Hawaii in the opener.

As of now, Sam Olson leads the tight end room with eight receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Barmore has two receptions for 11 yards, as he's the second option at tight end with Burnett out.

It will be interesting to see if tight end is the area where Arizona tries to improve when the season ends. For now, they will most likely roll with what they have, and the hope is that either Olson or Barmore can catch fire.