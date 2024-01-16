Quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are reportedly staying with the Arizona football program after Brent Brennan was hired to replace head coach Jedd Fisch, who left for the Washington job, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Wide receiver coach Kevin Cummings is reportedly a key to keeping Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan at the Arizona football program. As a result, Kevin Cummings will likely be a key part of Brent Brennan's staff as he replaces Jedd Fisch.

Fifita became the starting quarterback for Arizona last season, throwing for 2,869 yards in 12 games, with a 25-6 touchdown to interception ratio, according to Sports Reference. Retaining him after a successful season is huge for the Wildcats. Arizona went 10-3 overall this season, with a 7-2 conference record, good for third in the Pac-12. As the program moves to the Big 12 next season, Fifita staying gives the Wildcats a chance to have another successful season.

McMillan had a huge year in 2023 for Arizona. He caught 90 balls for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He firmly was the top target for Fifita. Retaining him for next year is huge, as he was Fifita's go-to guy and had a lot of success. It will be interesting to see how he fares moving into the Big 12 conference next season.

The connection between Fifita and McMillan is proven to be a great one, and preserving that connection was huge for Arizona when it came to giving themselves the best chance to have a smooth transition not only at head coach, but to the Big 12 as well.