Throughout his decorated coaching career, Jedd Fisch has worked with several elite athletes but still sees Tetairoa McMillan as the most impressive. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Fisch gave his former player and top prospect a glowing compliment based on their time together in the Arizona football program.

The Washington head coach, who was with Arizona from 2021 to 2023, called McMillan the “best athlete” he has ever seen. His glowing review only adds to McMillan's already robust NFL Draft profile.

“T-Mac [Tetairoa McMillan] is probably the biggest freak that I've ever been around,” Fisch said, via The Athletic. “He doesn't have that great a vertical, but it's his coordination that is freakish. He has great hand-eye coordination. He's the best athlete I've ever seen.”

Fisch's comments hold more weight than the average college football coach. Before signing with Arizona, he worked in various roles with seven different NFL teams over a combined 13 years. He also had previous stints at Michigan, UCLA, Minnesota, Florida and Miami.

In just three years, McMillan racked up 3,423 career receiving yards in his college football career at Arizona. He capped it off with 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 to make himself the top-rated wideout of the 2025 NFL Draft class.

McMillan's athleticism, which continues to be touted by coaches, teammates and rivals, will be on full display at his Pro Day and the NFL Draft Combine. He was one of the first wideouts to receive an invite to the Combine, which begins on Feb. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tetairoa McMillan hopes to become next Arizona football star to shine in NFL

Even without Fisch's comments, McMillan is widely expected to be the first receiver selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two-way star and reigning Heisman winner Travis Hunter is projected ahead of him but has yet to officially declare himself as either a cornerback or receiver.

Regardless of which team selects McMillan, he will be immediately thrust into a big role off the bat. Most early mock drafts have him going in the top 10. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints all own top-10 picks and are in desperate need of receiving help.

Once he officially signs a contract, McMillan will be one of the few former Arizona football stars in the NFL. Veteran kicker Nick Folk remains the most notable former Wildcat in the league. Historically, Arizona has not produced many top-end receivers. However, Rob Gronkowski, who is perceived by some as the best tight end of all time, spent his collegiate career in Tucson.