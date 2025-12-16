While the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 15 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders went about as well as any fan in the City of Brotherly Love could hope for, with the Birds securing the win with relative ease, there was one play in particular that could have turned the 31-0 tilt sour: an ugly hit on Jalen Hurts in the third quarter.

Fortunately, in his first media session of Week 16, Hurts dispelled any concern about his health heading into their first of two Washington Commanders showdowns over the next three weeks, declaring he's “fine” heading into the future.

“No, I’m fine,” Hurts said via NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zingaro.

Faceing off against one of the worst teams in the NFL, Hurts turned in a vintage performance against the Raiders, completing 12 of his 15 passes for 175 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also put in work on the ground, running the ball seven times for 39 yards, including a few that looked designed from the jump, instead of emergency scrambles. Though he didn't finish out the game, as Nick Sirianni gave Tanner McKee a chance to get some action in with a 31-point cushion down the stretch, that had more to do with the blowout nature of the game, instead of any lingering issues from the hit.

With a trip down I-95 to Landover, Maryland, next on the docket for the Eagles, Hurt and company will get to see if they can again turn in a textbook performance against an underwhelming foe, or if they will have to work a little harder to secure the NFC East pennant for the second-straight season.