The No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders aim to remain undefeated in Week 8 when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. Starting quarterback Behren Morton is dealing with an ankle injury that has him sitting on the bench. However, it sounds like head coach Joey McGuire has a plan in place for Morton just in case.

With Will Hammond getting the start, reports indicate that Morton, who is 23 years old, will be available as a backup quarterback, according to Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports. The redshirt senior will only be called upon in case of an emergency.

“Texas Tech QB Behren Morton will be available vs. Arizona State only ‘in an emergency role' as he continues to recover from an injury suffered last week vs. Kansas. Redshirt freshman QB Will Hammond makes his 2nd career start for Tech.”

Behren Morton was forced to leave Texas Tech's 42-17 Week 7 win over the Kansas Jayhawks late in the second quarter after an opposing lineman fell and landed on his right ankle. It's good news that he'll at least be available as an emergency backup, as it suggests Behren Morton will bounce back from the injury soon.

In the meantime, Hammond will get the start on Saturday. The former four-star recruit has played in all six games for the Red Raiders so far this season, as Texas Tech has completely outplayed all of its opponents. It's given Will Hammond some valuable opportunities to play as he develops his game. He's managed to record 411 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his pass attempts.