The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally got in the win column after a rocky 0-2 start, defeating Purdue 56-30 to ease some pressure on head coach Marcus Freeman.

Still, Freeman acknowledged the defense continues to be under heavy scrutiny, particularly with communication lapses and missed assignments.

He defended defensive coordinator Chris Ash, stressing that the core issue lies in execution, not playcalling. For Freeman, trust and accountability are the themes moving forward, as the Irish prepare for tougher competition in the coming weeks.

After the bounce-back win, Freeman also addressed his quarterback. Speaking with reporters, he delivered candid remarks on freshman CJ Carr’s early performances.

Reported by 247Sports, Freeman explained that Carr’s biggest opponent is himself.

“Yeah, I don’t know if anybody compares themselves. For him, it’s just that he’s got to compete against himself. And how does he get better? And how does he, after three really good performances, he’s getting better. I’ve challenged him,” Freeman said.

He expanded further, crediting Carr’s routine and preparation.

Article Continues Below

“How do you continuously get better in terms of your routine, your preparation, and he prepares his tail off. That’s a reflection of what you see. I mean, he’s a talented individual, but he prepares his butt off and he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

Marcus Freeman’s words reflect the balance he’s trying to strike, maintaining confidence in a young quarterback while also pushing him to refine the details. The Irish offense has started to find rhythm behind Carr, but the defense still lags.

Looking ahead, Freeman insists the Fighting Irish's “focus” is all that matters. Speaking on ESPN’s College GameDay, he emphasized keeping attention on what’s directly in front of them rather than playoff hypotheticals.

“You have to focus on the present. Have to focus on this opportunity that is right in front of you and let the rest take care of itself,” he said.

The Irish sit at 1-2 but have the chance to shift momentum quickly. Arkansas is next on the schedule, and Freeman believes the only way forward is to block out the noise, execute in the moment, and build week by week.