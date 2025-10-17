As the Arkansas Razorbacks search for a new head football coach following the departure of Sam Pittman, one familiar NFL name has entered the conversation. Former Super Bowl champion and longtime NFL coach Jon Gruden has been linked to the Razorbacks, with reports suggesting he has shown genuine interest in the opening.

Gruden, who last coached in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders, has made no secret of his desire to return to football. In a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, he said he has been preparing himself for another opportunity. He noted that he has invested in technology to continue studying film.

“I absolutely love football,” Gruden said. “It’s all I have. Who knows what will happen, but I’m preparing myself as always to coach.”

The 62-year-old’s passion for the game has been on full display in recent months. During a visit with Georgia players this summer, Gruden expressed his longing to return to the sidelines. He's said he would “die to coach in the SEC.” That sentiment, combined with his previous comments about the Arkansas job, has fueled speculation that Fayetteville could be his next stop.

Arkansas would be Jon Gruden's first college stint since 1991

Article Continues Below

Gruden, who won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2002, has not coached at the college level since 1991. He was then a receivers coach at Pittsburgh. His professional record stands at 117-112, spanning stints with the Raiders and Buccaneers. Despite a controversial exit from the NFL after emails containing offensive language surfaced, Gruden has remained connected to the sport as a media personality and consultant.

Arkansas insiders have noted that Gruden’s interest in the position is real. However, other candidates, including SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee, USF’s Alex Golesh, and veteran coach Dan Mullen, are also drawing attention.

Whether the Razorbacks take a chance on Gruden remains to be seen. But his name alone brings intrigue to a fan base hungry for revival. For a program seeking a bold new direction, few names in football carry more weight, or risk, than Jon Gruden’s.