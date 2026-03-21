Nebraska football continues building momentum on the recruiting trail with a major addition to its future class. The Cornhuskers secured a commitment from Kaden Howard, strengthening their 2027 recruiting efforts and adding to their growing list of impact prospects.

The program is getting a dynamic athlete with elite speed and versatility. Howard, a South Florida standout, projects as a slot receiver and return specialist at the collegiate level. His explosiveness immediately elevates the program’s recruiting outlook moving forward.

Howard chose Nebraska over multiple Power Four programs, including Louisville, Missouri, and West Virginia. His decision reflects increasing confidence in the program’s direction under the current coaching staff. The 2027 class now features another high-upside playmaker.

The commitment gained national attention when Rivals and On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, along with a message from Howard about his future impact.

“BREAKING: Class of 2027 ATH Kaden Howard has committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals.

The 5’11”, 160-pound athlete from Homestead, Florida, chose the Cornhuskers over Louisville, West Virginia, and Missouri.

Article Continues Below

‘I’m going to be a game changer.’”

BREAKING: Class of 2027 ATH Kaden Howard has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals The 5’11 160 ATH from Homestead, FL chose the Cornhuskers over Louisville, West Virginia, and Missouri “I’m gonna be a game changer”https://t.co/UTh0lcMQAP pic.twitter.com/XMCsK527nq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 21, 2026

Fawcett pointed out how the Cornhuskers beat several programs for a rising prospect. Howard’s verified speed, including a 10.55-second 100-meter time, underscores his big-play ability.

Additionally, the speedy Florida native cited strong relationships with the coaching staff as a key factor in his decision. He believes the system fits his skill set and will allow him to make an early impact.

This commitment further strengthens Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class and signals continued progress for the program. As recruiting cycles evolve, the Cornhuskers are positioning themselves for long-term success.