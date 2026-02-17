The Auburn football team is trying to bounce back from some tough years under former head coach, Hugh Freeze. Freeze was fired by the school during the 2025 season. Auburn's new head coach, Alex Golesh, is pledging to turn the Tigers back into an SEC contender.

“It’s been five seasons since this fanbase has had a winning season, and they’ve had 22-straight sellouts in a stadium with almost 90,000 people. You have resources, a facility and a fanbase that’s real,” Golesh said, per On3.

Golesh is also making a commitment to the Auburn football boosters, that he will work with them to find the best players.

“They have a right to know what you’re spending money on. But you have to be really careful. If you’re going to spend money and then want to be involved in decision-making, then we’re good. We don’t need your money. If you’re upfront and honest from the beginning, you’ve got a chance,” Golesh added, per the outlet.

Auburn football finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 record. The Tigers finished the year with just one conference victory.

Alex Golesh will have the challenge of rebuilding Auburn

Golesh was one of the hottest names in the coaching candidate pool this year. He had a lot of success at his last stop, South Florida. In three seasons, he posted three winning records including a 9-win campaign in 2025.

The new Auburn head coach faces a different challenge with the Tigers. He will be working to manage an NIL pool that isn't quite as large as some other SEC schools, like LSU. Golesh will also be going up against some of the most historic college football programs in America, like rival Alabama.

Golesh says he's ready for this challenge. He is asking for patience from Auburn fans as he gets the team rolling.

“The biggest message is we’re here to work and get this thing right for everybody,” Golesh said, per WVTM-TV.

Auburn starts their 2026 season with a game against Baylor in Atlanta.