After the Auburn football team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the week prior, the program would lose another game on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion to Missouri in overtime, 23-17. While Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze said change was needed after the Georgia loss, he would make an admission after the disappointment against Missouri.

It was a tight game for the Tigers, but ultimately ended up extending their losing streak to four games, as Freeze would say, “it's sickening” since the program could have had only one loss up until this point, according to Jacob Waters.

“It's sickening because you could easily be sitting here with one loss, but we're not, and that falls on me and the staff,” Freeze said. “Obviously, our players have to make some plays too at times, but ultimately, no one feels the responsibility of that more than than myself.”

With some speculation about whether Freeze should be the one to lead the team, he would send a message about his being the right person to continue to be the head coach.

“Listen, we all know what we signed up for,” Freeze said, according to A To Z Sports. “And I certainly know that we fit what Auburn is all about. Auburn is also about winning football. We’re going to come to work Monday and get our kids ready to play Arkansas. These kids are playing their guts out, and I know we changed the talent level here. At the end of the day, at some point, you have to win football games.”

Head coach Hugh Freeze believes Auburn football is “close”

Article Continues Below

With another frustrating loss for the Auburn football team, as they are now 0-4 in SEC play, there is no doubt that the talks on Freeze's coaching security will come into question. However, Freeze believes the team is “close” and will get over the hump.

“I just know that God’s called me here to lead these young men through a very challenging and difficult time,” Freeze said. “I know we’re close, and I know we’ll get it over the hump. No one hurts for these incredible fans more than me and our staff. We’re close. I know that people are tired of hearing that because I’m tired of saying it, and I’m tired of feeling it.”

At any rate, the Tigers look to bounce back next Saturday afternoon against the Arkansas Razorbacks.