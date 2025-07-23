One of the biggest issues in today's era of college football is tampering. Tampering is when one team tries to lure a player from a different program before said player has entered the transfer portal. If a player hasn't entered the transfer portal, it is illegal for another team to contact them. However, it happens all the time, and teams rarely get punished for it. Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning discussed the issue at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.

Everyone in the college football world agrees that tampering needs to be handled better. There is concrete proof of it happening every year, and the NCAA typically looks the other way. Dan Lanning wants to start seeing more enforcement when it comes to tampering.

“Yeah. Just play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, right?” Lanning said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy. “There has to be consequences to actions, and if there aren’t consequences, then there’s going to continue to be issues like that.”

A team with a lot of talent like Oregon is susceptible to tampering, but it doesn't work very often given the consistent success that the program experiences. Players want to stay at Oregon because they win at Oregon. However, the Ducks, like every other program in college football, look to the transfer portal to bring in experienced talent when they need to fill a void. Dan Lanning and Oregon have been accused of tampering before.

Very few teams have actually been punished because of tampering, so like Lanning said, it's going to continue if something doesn't change. Wisconsin is trying to create some change as the program actually filed a tampering lawsuit against Miami after the Hurricanes apparently poached a Badger away from the program.

There's no doubt about it, the NCAA needs to do a better job of enforcing the rules when it comes to tampering. The NCAA has to do a better job of a lot of things, but that's a story for another day. Right now, tampering is a big problem, and Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning is looking for answers.